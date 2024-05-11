Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HIG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.89. 1,360,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,869. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.