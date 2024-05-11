Mount Lucas Management LP Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mount Lucas Management LP decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,934. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $453.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

