Mount Lucas Management LP Buys Shares of 41,915 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,577. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

