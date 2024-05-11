Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 150 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SJM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. 851,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,256. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $158.60.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.82%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.