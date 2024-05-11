Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 447,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 59,735 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 3,899,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,126. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.