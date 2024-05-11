Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

