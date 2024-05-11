Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of MSDL stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.18.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.