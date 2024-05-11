MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03).

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,454,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 62,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,454,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,043,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,399,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,872,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

