Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
NASDAQ:IEI opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.21. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.19.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
