Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 220.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Trading Up 0.6 %

MSCI opened at $485.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.33. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

