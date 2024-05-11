Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

