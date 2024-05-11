Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 121,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 45,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.