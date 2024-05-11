Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 238.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400,117 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 770,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 350,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,208.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 151.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.79 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

