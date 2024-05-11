Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $407,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 290,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,981,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,546,000 after acquiring an additional 197,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

