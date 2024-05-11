Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PSX opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.