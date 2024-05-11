Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 116,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,785,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 456,639 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,487 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.7 %

NLY stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

