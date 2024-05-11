Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

