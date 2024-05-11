Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $217.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

