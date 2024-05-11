Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 196.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

