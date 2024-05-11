Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 55.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

