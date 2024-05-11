Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 825 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.