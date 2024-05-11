Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 76 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

LNG opened at $157.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.06.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

