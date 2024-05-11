Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 73 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,509,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 146,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $215.79 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.21.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.