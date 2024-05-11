Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 184.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Down 1.1 %

ON stock opened at $70.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.