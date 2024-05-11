Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $170.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,390.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $801,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 919,835 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $72,211,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

