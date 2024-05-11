Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

MODN opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 3.86. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,978,500.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Model N had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,384.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $202,935.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after acquiring an additional 96,769 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Model N by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 153,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Model N by 40.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

