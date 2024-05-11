MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.69. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

