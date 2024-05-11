Mizuho Trims Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Target Price to $66.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 100.05%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $434,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after buying an additional 91,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.