Mizuho Lowers Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $17.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPST. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Get Upstart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.40. 5,377,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,545. Upstart has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.