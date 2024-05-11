Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the April 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $35.61 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $38.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Electric
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.