Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the April 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:MIELY opened at $35.61 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $38.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.