Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $59.99. 38,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 56,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $662.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.25 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $439,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter worth $688,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $3,670,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

