Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid Penn Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of MPB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 2,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $644,046.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 9,615 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,223 shares of company stock worth $273,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

