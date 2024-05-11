MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Up 8.4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $39.92. 625,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,222,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

