Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 724.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of MTD traded up $219.83 on Friday, reaching $1,510.25. 428,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,143. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,514.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,282.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,188.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,191.57.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

