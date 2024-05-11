Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 10,922 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 10,922 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $251,424.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTUS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36. Metallus Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metallus Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

