Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $474.47 and last traded at $474.28. Approximately 2,969,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,051,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $472.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total value of $16,281,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,576,103.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,711,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

