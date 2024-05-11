Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 1,074,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,656. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

