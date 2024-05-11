Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Issues Earnings Results

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$18.91 million for the quarter.
Melcor REIT Price Performance
Melcor REIT has a 1 year low of C$21.80 and a 1 year high of C$33.83.
