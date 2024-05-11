Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.44

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.44 and last traded at C$11.39, with a volume of 13205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leede Jones Gab raised Medical Facilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of C$166.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$151.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.3035921 earnings per share for the current year.
Medical Facilities Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
