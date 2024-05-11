McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 31.250-32.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 31.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.6 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.47.

MCK traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $559.91. 636,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $532.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.58. McKesson has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $566.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

