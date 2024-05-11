McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.91. 636,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,040. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

