McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) were down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.65 and last traded at C$13.78. Approximately 111,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 33,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.71.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$696.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.01.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$4.38. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of C$79.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0820073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

