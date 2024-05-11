McCoy Global Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

Shares of MCB stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.02. 46,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,143. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.95. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.46.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.70 million for the quarter. McCoy Global had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts expect that McCoy Global will post 0.2496749 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company's products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.