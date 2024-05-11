Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Materion has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $115.72. The stock had a trading volume of 131,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

