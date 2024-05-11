Materion Co. (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.
Materion Price Performance
MTRN traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. The company had a trading volume of 131,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,821. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on MTRN
Insider Activity at Materion
In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Materion
Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Materion
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.