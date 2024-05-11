Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after buying an additional 2,130,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,703,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,798,000 after buying an additional 377,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $276,406,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

