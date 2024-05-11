Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after buying an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 317,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after buying an additional 108,433 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

