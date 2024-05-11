MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 22,484 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,517,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,261,104.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $20.50 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

