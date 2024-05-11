MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 47,500 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,404,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,851.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.65. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 62,291 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

