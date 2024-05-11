Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Knowles by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Knowles Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.