Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $385,000 Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

